3 Apps That Can Help You Land That Dream Job

There are a bunch of apps like Monster, LinkedIn and Simply Hired that aggregate job postings and make them easy to filter and search. Jimmy Rhoades has some great new apps that can help you land that dream job.

1. Authenticity

LinkUp addresses a big hazard of the big, open job boards -- fake listings. The app avoids those scams by pulling listings exclusively from company websites. LinkUp is available for both Android and Apple.

2. Networking

Bizzabo was designed for event planners, but you can use it at conferences, using the app to schedule networking meetings with speakers and other attendees based on overlapping areas of interest. You can find people you want to meet, check their availability, and request a meeting at a time that works for you. You can also post your own downtime so others can initiate contact with you. The app is free for conference attendees.

3. Jump-Start Your Career

Snagajob specializes in finding hourly-paying jobs like retail, restaurant or customer service jobs. You can sort by industry, location and other filters, set up email alerts, and apply for jobs right on the app. It's free and available on Android and iPhone.

What’s your dream job? Let us know on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.