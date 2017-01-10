3 Amazing Hacks That Will Keep Your Drinks Cold

If the cold weather has you hot under the collar, you need to kick back with a cold one. Bradley Hasemeyer and bar master Brian Goodwin have three cool gadgets and hacks that will help keep your drinks chill this winter.

1. HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker

This gadget can actually chill coffee by up to 130 degrees plus in one minute without any dilution. Pick one up for around $30.

2. Chillsner

Drink a little off the top of your beer and then pop in the Chillsner. You’ll see that your drink starts chilling right away. Pick up a 2-pack for around $20.

3. Cold Bottle Hack

This one is free! Just wrap your bottle in a wet paper towel or rag and pop it in the freezer for 10-15 minutes.

WEB BONUS: The Gladly Irish Coffee Cocktail Recipe by Brian Goodwin

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

1 oz

Bailey’s

Chilled coffee

Unsweetened cream, lightly whipped

Irish Coffee

DIRECTIONS:

Add the whiskey and syrup to an Irish Coffee glass and fill two-thirds of the way with coffee. Top with one inch of whipped cream.

Share your cool hacks with us on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.