We've all heard you and your pet look alike, but for Instagram star Topher Brophy there is no question because he and his dog wear identical outfits. Their amazing photos by Chantal Adair inspired Bradley Hasemeyer to come up with three fun ways all of us can dress up like our dogs.

1. Matching PJ’s

Retailers like Footed Pajamas and The Company Store offer pajamas that will have you matching your mutt for $50-$80.

2. Matching Bow Ties

Grab a set from Barkshop.com for about $65 or if you already have a bow tie then get one for your furry friend from Petco for around $7.

3. Matching Jewelry

For around $20 Emily McDowell Studio has a variety of charms for you and your pet.

