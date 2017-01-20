PHOTOS: A look at the winter hat robber's collection of disguises

Light fog
A bank robber known for wearing winter hats is suspected of robbing several banks throughout Maryland. Photo courtesy of FBI Baltimore.
A man known as the "winter hat robber" has robbed nine banks in Maryland, with one robbery attempt.
The man targeted two more banks in Ellicott City Thursday. He's wanted by the FBI.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
