With the start of a New Year, two baby boys are born

With the New Year also comes new life.

There were two babies born on New Year’s Day according to hospital representatives.

The first baby boy was born at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

The second baby boy was born at the Anne Arundel Medical Center at 1:34 a.m. He weighed a total of eight pounds five ounces.

As a tradition, AAMC provided the first baby of the year with a celebratory gift basket.

