With the start of a New Year, two baby boys are born

WMAR Staff
5:04 PM, Jan 1, 2017
7:06 PM, Jan 1, 2017

Medstar Franklin Square welcomed its first baby boy in the new year Sunday.

Baby boy born at 12:01 a.m. New Years Day

Courtesy of Medstar Franklin Square

First baby boy of Newy Year.

Courtesy of AAMC

With the New Year also comes new life.

There were two babies born on New Year’s Day according to hospital representatives.

The first baby boy was born at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

The second baby boy was born at the Anne Arundel Medical Center at 1:34 a.m.  He weighed a total of eight pounds five ounces.

As a tradition, AAMC provided the first baby of the year with a celebratory gift basket. 

