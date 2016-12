Hard to believe 2016 is almost over!

Siobhan and I have had such a blast checking out food/booze joints all over the area, going to festivals and sharing recipe ideas with you.

And it's been wonderful getting acquainted with other local food bloggers! It's nice to know you won't be judged for taking photos of your food and there are people out there who don't mind their Instagram feeds being flooded with food pictures.

As we look ahead to 2017, here's a look back at some of the highlights of our blog in 2016:

Thank you so much for reading our blog, giving us restaurant suggestions and sharing your love of food with us. We hope you all have a wonderful New Year and look forward to more yummy endeavors!

Follow us on Twitter @TasteBudsABC2 or on Instagram @tastebudsabc2