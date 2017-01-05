How to prepare your car for winter weather conditions

WMAR Staff
12:46 PM, Jan 5, 2017
5:44 PM, Jan 5, 2017

A sample of a winter weather preparedness kit. 

Courtesy of Phil Burns of the American Preppers Network
As Maryland prepares for its first round of winter weather, it's important to know how to get your car ready before the storm and how to clean it after.

The Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene want drivers to keep their vehicles fully stocked when traveling during cold weather and winter storms. 

Officials suggest keeping these items in your vehicle:

  • A cellphone and car charger
  • Batter Jumper cables
  • First Aid Kit

Driving on ice and snow can be very dangerous. AAA recommends several tips to stay safe while driving in adverse weather conditions.

Avoid driving while tired, always look and steer where you want to go and be sure to keep your gas tank full.

Another important aspect of snow safety is properly cleaning off your vehicle after a storm.

Watch below to see how AAA suggests drivers remove snow and ice from their cars:

