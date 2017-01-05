How to prepare your car for winter weather conditions

As Maryland prepares for its first round of winter weather, it's important to know how to get your car ready before the storm and how to clean it after.

The Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene want drivers to keep their vehicles fully stocked when traveling during cold weather and winter storms.

Officials suggest keeping these items in your vehicle:

A cellphone and car charger

Batter Jumper cables

First Aid Kit

As road preps are underway, you still have some time to get your own car ready. Here's some items to consider: https://t.co/Obeuix98Kk pic.twitter.com/lT9DbttFwt — Brendan McNamara (@BrendanABC2) January 5, 2017

Driving on ice and snow can be very dangerous. AAA recommends several tips to stay safe while driving in adverse weather conditions.

Avoid driving while tired, always look and steer where you want to go and be sure to keep your gas tank full.

Have you used these tips before? pic.twitter.com/YTHXOsuAfn — AAA (@AAAauto) December 21, 2016

Another important aspect of snow safety is properly cleaning off your vehicle after a storm.

Watch below to see how AAA suggests drivers remove snow and ice from their cars:

