Where to eat for Valentine's Day!

Looking to take your sweetie out on a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day? Or maybe plan a family outing on the day of love? We've got a list of restaurants and their Valentine's Day specials!

The Greene Turtle - The Greene Turtle will host a Family Valentine’s Day where kids eat free all day and each location will feature fun, family friendly activities.

Roy Rogers - Roy Rogers will be celebrating “Share Your Love Week” from February 7 through February 14.

Medieval Times - Medieval Times offers a special “Celebrate with Your Sweetheart” package for $110 using the code VDAY17. The package is valid for shows between January 30 and February 14 and includes:

Two admissions to the tournament

A framed photo of the royal couple

Two souvenir glasses of champagne (non-alcoholic beverages for minors)

A hand crafted box of fine chocolates

The Turn House, Columbia - The Turn House will host a pre-fixe six course dinner at $95 a person. Courses include: carrot soup with ginger, black pepper and crème fresh; celery root ravioli; and scallop crudo with grapefruit, fennel and jalapeno. A full menu can be found here. Reservations can be made over Open Table or by calling 410-740-2096.

The Corner Pantry - The Corner Pantry is offering a six-course tasting menu featuring raw oysters, rockfish curry, rib-eye and more! Dinner is $96/person and its BYOB. Check out the full menu here, which also includes a link to make a reservation.

Gunther & Co. - Gunther & Co. is offering a 4-course tasting menu. You can also add wine pairings and an oyster course to your meal. Each course has four to five options. Go here to see the full Valentine's Day menu. You can make a reservation through OpenTable or by calling 443-869-6874.