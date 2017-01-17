TSA sees increase in guns caught at BWI airport

The Transportation Security Administration said firearms detected at BWI airport are up 62 percent.

In 2016, TSA officers seized 26 guns at BWI’s checkpoints, up from 16 guns found in 2015.

TSA screened more than 738 million passengers last year and caught 3,391 guns in carry-on bags nationwide, which amounts to an average of nine guns seized per day.

Eighty-three percent of those guns were loaded, officials said.

Back in 2015, a total of 2,653 guns were found at airport checkpoints across the country.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston top the list with the most gun discoveries.

TSA maintains an Instagram account filled with images of the unusual items found in carry-on bags.

