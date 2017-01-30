Throwing a Super Bowl party? Here are some unique recipes to wow your guests

The chefs at Classic Catering People never disappoint. For the past couple of years, we've asked them to send us recipes for Super Bowl parties.

This year they've come up with some really unique ideas that will surely impress your guests. I'm already eyeing up one of those candied bacon martinis and the Tuscan bean dip sounds delicious.

Hope you enjoy and if you have your own Super Bowl dish to share, let us know! Tweet us @TasteBudsABC2.

Candied Bacon Martinis

By: The Classic Catering People

6 ounces premium vodka

4 ounces Applejack brandy

2 ounces amaretto liqueur

2 ounces maple syrup, preferably grade "B"

4 thin slices tart apple, such as Granny Smith

2 slices candied bacon, halved crosswise (recipe follows)

Chill 4 martini glasses. In a large cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, brandy, amaretto and maple syrup with ice. Shake until combined and chilled. Strain the cocktail into the 4 chilled glasses and garnish each with an apple slice and half a slice of candied bacon. Serve immediately.

Candied Bacon

By: The Classic Catering People

12 slices bacon, about 1/4-inch thick

Finely ground black pepper

1/3 cup light brown sugar

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Put bacon slices in a bowl, season them with pepper and toss with the brown sugar. Cover a baking sheet with parchment or foil and arrange the bacon in a single layer on top. Sprinkle any sugar left in the bowl over the bacon. Top with another layer of parchment or foil and top it, squarely, with another baking sheet. The baking sheet will flatten the bacon as it cooks.

Place the tray in the center of the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Check the bacon by lifting the top tray and parchment. If it is not golden brown and fairly crispy, resist the temptation to turn up the oven temperature, and cook it for 10 to 15 minutes longer. Check it again. Keep in mind that when you remove the tray and transfer the bacon to a serving platter or individual plates, the bacon will "crisp" up a little more. Be patient!

Rueben Corned Beef Casserole

By: The Classic Catering People

1/2 to 1 pound corned beef, cooked and diced or sliced

1/4 cup Thousand Island dressing

1 can or bag sauerkraut (16 ounces), drained and rinsed

1/2 pound shredded Swiss cheese

6 slices rye bread, crumbled

1/4 cup butter, melted

Place corned beef in a lightly greased baking dish. Dot with the dressing. Spread sauerkraut over top; sprinkle with cheese. Toss crumbled rye bread with the butter then sprinkle over top. Bake at 350°F for about 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.

Tuscan Bean Dip

By: The Classic Catering People

2 cups cannellini beans soaked overnight or 1 (14-ounce) can store-bought beans, drained and rinsed

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling on bread

1/2 pound diced prosciutto de Parma

2 cups diced yellow onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced carrots

4 cloves garlic, sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1-2 quarts chicken stock, plus extra water if needed

2 sprigs rosemary

3 sprigs thyme

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated, for serving

Choice of toasted bread (such as a sliced baguette), for serving

Place the white beans in a medium pot, add water to cover by 2-inches and bring to a boil. (If using canned white beans, skip this step.) Turn the heat down, let simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until just-tender. Use the same process for the cannellini beans.

In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the prosciutto, rendering the fat and cooking until slightly crispy about 3 minutes. Sauté the onion, celery, carrot and garlic for 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Add the diced tomatoes, the cooked and drained cannellini beans, and the chicken stock. Using kitchen twine, tie the herbs and the bay leaf into a bundle and add to the pot. Season with the red chili flakes, salt and pepper. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Continue cooking until the beans are completely tender. Serve the dip in large bowls with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and a slice of toast. Serves 8

Grilled Prime Beef Brisket with Miso Syrup Glaze

By: The Classic Catering People

For the brisket:

1 tablespoons ground black pepper

1 tablespoons coarse salt

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons chili powder

1/2 cup grapeseed oil

1/2 pound chopped carrots

1/2 pound chopped sweet onions

1/2 pound chopped celery hearts

1 bottle dry white wine

1 x 7 1/2- to 8-pound prime beef brisket, nose off

For the miso syrup glaze:

1 cup shiro (white) miso

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 cups rice wine vinegar

1 1/2 cups mirin

Mix the first four ingredients and apply rub to brisket. Sear brisket on medium high heat with grapeseed oil till brown on both sides. Put into oven proof Dutch oven with top. Combine ingredients for miso syrup glaze. Pour wine on brisket as well as miso syrup mix. Cover brisket and braise in 300°F oven for four hours.

Remove from oven (brisket should be very tender). Remove from sauce and set aside. This can be done the day before if desired. Remove fat from sauce and reduce by 1/3. Heat grill to medium high, cook brisket till warmed throughout, about 10-15 minutes, with lid down. Apply sauce and cook for 3 minutes on each side. Carve and serve remaining sauce on the side. Serves 20

Chili-Cinnamon Brownies

By: The Classic Catering People

2 sticks unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

2 cups sugar

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2/3 cup good-quality unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground Mexican cinnamon (canela)

1/4 teaspoon ground chili pequin or cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides. Press the paper into the corners of the pan and lightly grease the paper with butter.

Melt the 2 sticks of butter in a nonstick saucepan over medium-low heat; do not boil. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. Add the sugar, eggs and vanilla to the saucepan and stir with a wooden spoon until combined.

Add the cocoa, flour, cinnamon, chili powder, salt and baking powder and mix until smooth. Spread the batter in the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out fudgy, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the pan on a rack, then use the parchment paper to lift out the brownies before slicing.