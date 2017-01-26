Schultz's Crab House in Essex wins national food award

Cloudy
Schultz's Crab House wins an American Classics award from the James Beard Foundation
ESSEX, Md - Schultz's Crab House is getting national recognition.
The Essex restaurant received an American Classics award from the James Beard Foundation.
It's one of five restaurants nationwide that was recognized this year.
The James Beard Foundation says restaurants that win the American Classics award have timeless appeal and are cherished for food that reflects their community.
