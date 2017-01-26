Schultz's Crab House in Essex wins national food award

WMAR Staff
8:07 AM, Jan 26, 2017
Schultz's Crab House wins an American Classics award from the James Beard Foundation

ESSEX, Md - Schultz's Crab House is getting national recognition.

The Essex restaurant received an American Classics award from the James Beard Foundation.

It's one of five restaurants nationwide that was recognized this year.

The James Beard Foundation says restaurants that win the American Classics award have timeless appeal and are cherished for food that reflects their community.

