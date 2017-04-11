Round up of Easter menus and specials in Baltimore

We've collected a few menus and specials being offered by area restaurants on Easter Sunday. If you know of one to add to the list, email us at garrett@wmar.com or megan.knight@wmar.com and we'll put it on here!
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Sunday, The Turn House will offer a buffet for $45 per adult and $20 per child (12 years and younger).
The buffet will include:
Lamb carving station, ham carving station, oyster bar, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, waffles, croissants, biscuits, smoked salmon plates, bagels, muffins, fresh fruit, granola, yogurt bar, mini quiches, house salad, cookies, mini tarts, cream puffs, coffee and juice
The Easter brunch will go from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is $69 per person, $29 for kids 12 and under. The brunch includes a carving station, make-your-own omelets, a sweet & savory crepe station, roast-your-own s'mores, raw bar and a decorate your own Easter Egg cookies for the kids. There will also be bottomless Mimosas available for $14