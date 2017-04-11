Round up of Easter menus and specials in Baltimore

We've collected a few menus and specials being offered by area restaurants on Easter Sunday. If you know of one to add to the list, email us at garrett@wmar.com or megan.knight@wmar.com and we'll put it on here!

The Turn House in Columbia

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Sunday, The Turn House will offer a buffet for $45 per adult and $20 per child (12 years and younger).

The buffet will include:

Lamb carving station, ham carving station, oyster bar, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, waffles, croissants, biscuits, smoked salmon plates, bagels, muffins, fresh fruit, granola, yogurt bar, mini quiches, house salad, cookies, mini tarts, cream puffs, coffee and juice

Cosima

The brunch will run from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and includes special brunch cocktails. To see the Easter brunch menu, click here.

Gunther & Co.

Brunch will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The cost is $28 per person and includes your choice of an appetizer and main entree. Click here to see the Easter brunch menu.

Wit and Wisdom

The Easter brunch will go from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is $69 per person, $29 for kids 12 and under. The brunch includes a carving station, make-your-own omelets, a sweet & savory crepe station, roast-your-own s'mores, raw bar and a decorate your own Easter Egg cookies for the kids. There will also be bottomless Mimosas available for $14

La Cuchara

There will be a three-course, prix fixe menu of $32 per person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. there will be an a la carte menu. Click here to check out the Easter menu.

The Milton Inn

There is a special Easter Sunday brunch menu, with a choice of an appetizer, entree and dessert for $47 per person. Kids under 12 eat for $24 (entree and dessert only). Click here to see the menu.

