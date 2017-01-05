How to keep pets safe during winter weather

Never leave your pets outside when temperatures drop. If there’s a reason your dog needs to be outdoors, make sure he or she is equipped with a draft-free shelter that’s dry and large enough to move around in, but small enough to hold in body heat. The floor should be raised a few inches from the ground and covered with cedar shavings or straw. Secure the doorway with waterproof burlap or heavy plastic. Be sure to refresh your dog’s water dish and only use plastic food and water containers to keep their tongues from sticking to frozen metal.
During extreme cold, your pet’s nose, ears and paw pads are at risk of frostbite and hypothermia. The Humane Society suggests dressing short-haired dogs in comfy sweaters, even during short walks.
Get rid of poisons
Beware of rock salt and other snow-melting chemicals that can irritate the pads of your pet’s feet. Wipe paws down with a damp towel before your pet licks off the chemicals and irritates his or her mouth. Store salt, antifreeze and coolants in a safe place. If your dog ingests rock salt, call your vet immediately.