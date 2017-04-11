Pet of the day reunited with owner at Maryland SPCA

A dog featured as our "Pet of the Day" is reunited with his owner.

Solomon, a pit bill mix, was not looking for a new home, he already had one. He'd been missing since December but was reunited with his dad this week.

The owner's friends came to the Maryland SPCA looking to adopt. They saw the dog and said it looked like their friend's missing dog.

He came to the shelter to check it out and the two were reunited.

There were lots of happy tears at this reunion.