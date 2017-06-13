Is a personal trainer/coach worth it?

With summer officially almost here, we all want to be in the best shape of our lives.

Reaching this physical milestone is never easy and requires hard work, new challenges and a departure from our everyday norm. But are you relying on a personal trainer or coach too much as you try to achieve your desired goals?

Everyone has different goals. Some focus on body image and hope to be healthier. Others center on some form of strength. There's also average gym rats who solely want to improve day-to-day living.

But they know they can't do anything alone. Enter the personal trainer and/or coach.

I'm not saying it's ever a bad idea to try and get some outside, more experienced help in order to bring you success. However, there are a few things you should look out for to determine if your trainer/coach is helping or hurting you.

Have they competed in some fitness/strength sport? What have they won? The highest level they've competed at greatly determines if they have the anecdotal experience where they can relate to all people who step in the gym.

What certifications do they have? Do they have them? What about degrees? Experience is important, but an understanding of biomechanics as opposed to spending money to pass one test on a piece of paper differentiates who is really legit.

What kinds of people do they work with? Have they helped all body types/strength and fitness levels? A good coach can work make the lowest man/woman on the totem pole rise to the top.

What are the results you've seen from their clients? Is the progress substantial? Is there any? A good personal trainer should only have to work with you for a year. Then, you have the basics to where it's on you to maintain and improve your image.

Do they make their own program? Do they tailor their program based on the unique needs of clients? Or is it their way or the highway? You know the answer to this one.

Are you getting regular feedback from this person? Online coaching is a huge trend nowadays and seems to be the way of the fitness industry nowadays. Unless you're getting video analysis with an incredibly detailed breakdown, in-person feedback is probably your best bet.

These are just a few things to look out for if you're pondering spending hundreds a month on someone you trust will bring you the results. Like discounts on detox teas, you want to look out for the gimmicks.