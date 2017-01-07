How well do you know Elvis? Take our quiz to find out

King of Rock and Roll would have been 82 on Jan. 8

Clint Davis
8:47 AM, Jan 8, 2015
11:57 PM, Jan 6, 2017

Vinyl copies of Elvis Presley records are shown at the preview of "The Elvis Presley Collection" auction at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Annex on March 16, 2009 in New York City.

Joe Corrigan
Copyright Getty Images

This week, Elvis fans around the globe are celebrating what would have been the King's 82nd birthday on Jan. 8.

How well do you know the legend of Elvis? Find out with our quiz:

 

 

Clint Davis is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top