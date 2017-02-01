Kevin Hart creating 'Black Man's Guide to History' for History Channel

Cloudy
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Eniko Parrish and actor Kevin Hart react at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)
Black innovators will be the focus of "Kevin Hart Presents: "The Black Man's Guide to History."
The show will highlight important achievements in black history not connected to slavery or oppression. The comedian's show will air on the History Channel.