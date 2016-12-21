Baltimore County offers free parking for last-minute shopping

Baltimore County is making is easier for you to take care of last minute Christmas shopping.

From Tuesday, Dec. 21 to Christmas Day, shoppers can take advantage of free two-hour parking at 1,735 meters in Catonsville, Towson, Parkville, Essex, Overlea, Pikesville, Arbutus, Stoneleigh and Dundalk.

The meters will be draped in red “Seasons Greetings” bags through Sunday.

"The rush is on and Baltimore County is offering a little relief at the parking meter during the busiest days of the holiday season,” Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a news release. “We encourage everyone to support our local merchants for original gifts and personal service.”

