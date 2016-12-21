A list of local organizations accepting donations for Christmas

As the countdown to Christmas nears, you may be wondering where to spend that Christmas cash for a good cause.

Here are just a few area businesses and organizations accepting donations for the holiday season:

The Maryland Food Bank gives food to those in need, and makes it easy donate funds and necessary food items online. The organization’s virtual food drive lists the items most needed--from canned tuna to beef stew--and lets users shop and make quick donations in just a few simple clicks.

The forensic nurses at Mercy Medical Center are always accepting toiletries and clothing to give to victims of sexual assault. After treatment, items of clothing are often kept as evidence, and after-care necessities are always in high demand. The Forensic Nurse Examiner Program is in need of hygiene products, sweatpants of all sizes with elastic waistbands and underwear. Call 410-332-9494 for more drop-off details.

The Harbor East tea house, Teavolve has partnered with local activist Kwame Rose to collect winter gear for Renaissance Academy students. From Tuesday, Dec. 20 to Thursday, Jan. 5, locals can stop by the café at 1401 Aliceanna Street during their "Stay Warm on Us" campaign for a free cup of coffee with any donation of gloves, hats and socks.

HopeWell Cancer Support offers free services to those living with cancer and also their families. The Lutherville-based organization provides ongoing services to support cancer treatment at any stage of care, including support groups, exercise classes and nutritional workshops. Donations are accepted year-round online.

Cunningham’s Café & Bakery in Towson is stepping in to give back to the Baltimore Humane Society. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10 percent off all proceeds will toward the no-kill shelter for homeless animals. The café, located at 1 Olympic Place, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the campaign.

The PANDORA Ice Rink at the Inner Harbor is donating 50 percent of its proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday through 10 p.m.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.