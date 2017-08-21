I always look forward to the annual girls weekend trip with two of my friends and former college roommates Tess and Meg.

Each year we pick a new place to visit. The first year it was the wineries of Central New York. The year after that it was Charleston, SC. And last year we went to Nantucket. All amazing places and wonderful memories made in each spot.

So this year, the girls thought it would be fun to come visit my neck of the woods.

No pressure.

Don't get me wrong, I love to host friends and show them around town. But I always put extra pressure on myself to make sure the trip is awesome and memorable and everyone walks away saying "Baltimore rocks."

So here's a break down of what we did, and more importantly, what we ate.

Brunch Time at the Iron Rooster

Since Tess and Meg got in late Thursday, I wanted them to be able to sleep in and rest. There are so many great brunch spots to choose from, but I had a feeling the Iron Rooster's iconic homemade pop tarts would impress them.

We ordered two as our appetizer, the mixed berries and the flavor of the day, which was raisin cookie. The raisin cookie pop tart was warm and gooey with large, sweet raisins both inside and outside. It was tough not to eat too much because I didn't want to ruin my main meal.

For my entree, I chose the Rancher's Benny, featuring fried green tomatoes, boursin cheese, roasted corn salsa and a poblano sauce. The sauce balanced well with the salsa and wasn't too spicy. I loved the fried green tomatoes, I could eat those all day. The homemade hash soaked up the poached egg and sauce beautifully.

American Visionary Art Museum

With our tummies full, we needed to do some walking. Tess and Meg are very artsy and creative, so I thought they would enjoy the American Visionary Art Museum in Federal Hill.

There is an exhibit at the AVAM that is right up Taste Buds' alley called "Yummm! The History, Fantasy and Future of Food." Artists teamed up with farmers, nutritionists and scientists to put together some really unique pieces. I enjoyed the portraits of famous people made out of seeds and the burnt toast installation. There is also a huge spinning installation made out of paper plates and straws. It runs through September 3.

Bonus: On the third floor of the AVAM is a restaurant called Encantada. They have really unique drinks like the Cheshire Cat and delicious apps and entrees (try the crispy chick peas, you'll eat them like potato chips!)

Snack Time at Pitango Gelato

I had to keep an eye to the sky because thunderstorms were expected Friday afternoon, but I was determined to fit in as much as possible before the clouds opened up. After a brisk walk around Fed Hill, we went to Fell's Point for a mid-afternoon snack: gelato.

Don't make the mistake I did and go to the Pitango Bakery on Ann Street, unless you want a sandwich, salad or Italian charcuterie. Then by all means hang out by the water! If its gelato you desire, go to the Pitango Gelato shop on Broadway.

Once you're in, good luck trying to narrow down a flavor. The staff is super nice and let us try nearly all of them. After much consultation and taste tests, I decided on the strawberry sorbet and vanilla gelato. The strawberry sorbet is some of the freshest I have EVER tasted and paired so well with the sweet vanilla gelato. I will have to return to get the spicy chocolate, which has quite the kick.

Dinner time at Manor Hill Tavern

We made it back to the car just in time for the rain to come. Perfect timing!

For dinner, I chose to take Tess and Meg to the Manor Hill Tavern in Old Ellicott City. I've been there for drinks and appetizers but never had their entrees.

If the name of the restaurant sounds familiar, its because the same folks who own the Tavern also run the Manor Hill Brewery in Ellicott City.

To drink, I ordered the "No Sleeves" Blond Ale. I'm not big into IPA's, which seems to be the beer of choice for Manor Hill. The blond ale worked for me.

For appetizers, we ordered the Maryland State Fair, which is funnel cake served with crab fondue. Its not the easiest to eat the fondue with the funnel cake, but we made it work. Plus our entree would come in quite handy for scraping up what remained in the mini cast iron skillet.

We also got an order of the Mac& Cheese. Super creamy with "crunchy stuff" on top (that's what the menu says), the mac and cheese was superb.

We all decided to get a pizza, and Manor Hill Tavern has a good selection. We settled on "Boar to be Wild," pulled wild boar with roasted peaches, goat cheese, Rootbeer BBQ, basil and habanero honey.

OMG.

The boar was delicious, dare I say more flavorful than pork with just a slight gamey taste. I loved the pairing of the peaches and goat cheese. A sweet flavor with a little kick from the honey. There was not a bite left on our plate. And the crust was perfect for getting the last bits of crab fondue and mac and cheese.

Phew! I feel stuffed just reliving that! I think Tess and Meg enjoyed our adventure in and around Baltimore, and were equally as content with the food choices as I.

Later in the week, I'll share highlights of our visit to Washington D.C., so stay tuned!

Don't forget, you can follow our food adventures on Twitter and Instagram @TasteBudsABC2