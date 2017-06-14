Greene Turtle, DuClaw Brewing Company launching new IPA beer

Drink a beer, help save the sea turtles.

It doesn't get easier than that!

On June 15, The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grill is introducing a new beer called the Shell Raiser IPA, brewed by DuClaw Brewing Company.

Brian Walsh, the marketing director for DuClaw, describes the IPA as a New England-style beer, using hops that haven't been highlighted very much until the past couple of years.

He says the beer has hints of nectar and is juicy and vibrant, and if you aren't a huge fan of IPAs, you may find yourself liking this one.

"You will get the bitter, hop flavor at the end but it really focuses on the aromatics and fruit-like qualities of the hops selection," Walsh said.

Walsh says DuClaw worked with the Greene Turtle on three to four prototypes before they came up with the final product.

The IPA will officially go on sale at 5:30 pm at participating Greene Turtle locations. From June 15 through the 18, $0.25 of every pint sold will be donated to the Sea Turtle Conservancy in Florida.