Boomer Phelps celebrated his first Christmas, and his parents shared the special day on social media.

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps posted a photo on Instagram of his adorable son dressed as an elf with the caption, “Babies first Christmas!!! Love you @boomerrphelps !! #family.”

Baby Boomer is also the star of his very own Instagram account. The page showed the little guy with a big smile holding a gift on Christmas Day.

“Santa came this morning!!!!! Merry Christmas everyone!!! #happyholidays,” the caption read.



