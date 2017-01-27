Annapolis Oyster Roast and Sock Burning event returns in March

Last year, Siobhan and I had the honor of being invited to check out the Annapolis Oyster Roast and Sock Burning event. We had no idea what to expect and we had an amazing time.

The oyster roast is pretty self explanatory. Restaurants from all over the Annapolis area compete to see who has the best oyster on the half shell.

The oysters range from simple to extraordinary. Siobhan and I shared some of our favorites from last year. There's also beer and wine to enjoy with your freshly shucked oysters.

The sock burning event is a very unique tradition of watermen burning their winter socks before boat season begins. After all, you CAN'T wear socks with boat shoes. That's like wearing white after Labor Day.

There's even a fun little "ode" they read while people throw their socks in a fire pit. It's strange and amazing all at the same time.

I encourage you to go and check it out if you've never been. It's a family-friendly event with live music, food and the Governor may even show up!

Here's what you need to know:

When: Saturday March 18

Time: Noon - 4 p.m.

Where: Annapolis Maritime Museum

You can go to the museum's webpage to purchase tickets. Happy shucking!