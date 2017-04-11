A few food and beverage events to add to your calendar for April

Raise your hand if you're done with winter.

I'm raising my hand with you. I'll be so glad when I can pack my winter coat away in exchange for lighter coats, cute booties and more outdoor brunches.

This is the time of year we start to see more food/booze events pop up on our calendar. Here are just a few on our radar for the month of April. If you know of another one we should add, tweet us @TasteBudsABC2 and we'll get it on the list!

Save-a-Seat Campaign (Now-April 15)

This is done through the Maryland Food Bank to raise awareness about hunger in our state. More than 40 restaurants in Maryland are offering various specials and promotions to benefit the food bank.

Chefs Cycle Fundraiser at Gunther & Co. (Tuesday April 4)

Gunther & Co. is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for "Team Gunther" in the Chefs Cycle for Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry event. Owners Nancy Hart and Jerry Trice will be riding 300 miles in three days to raise money to fight childhood hunger out in California in May. They are inviting local chefs and mixologists to their restaurant on April 4 for tasting and cocktails. Admission is $95 per person.

Decanter Wine and Racing Festival (Saturday April 8)

Preakness is still a month away, so get your horse racing fix by heading to LaurelPark Race Course to sip some wine and bet on some ponies. There will be live betting and live music and more than 20 Maryland wineries pouring more than 100 different wines. And don't forget to dress up! You could win tickets to a future Maryland Wine event and Black-Eyed Susan Day Flute Club.

Baltimore Farmers' Market & Bazaar (Sunday April 23)

This is the 40th anniversary of the Baltimore Farmers' Market and to mark the occasion, they are hosting a special event on the first Sunday of every month called "First Sundays." There will be special guests, performances, cooking classes and giveaways. There are a number of new vendors who will be hanging out under the JFX, so check out the line up.

Baltimore Cocktail Week (April 23-30)

Enjoy all things about the cocktail during this week. Everything kicks off with a launch party at R House on Sunday April 23. 12 Baltimore bartenders will compete in a Spring Fling-themed cocktail competition. There's even a yoga and cocktails class at Yogaworks Midtown on April 29. Namaste with a drink in hand.

Charm City Bluegrass Festival (Saturday April 29)

Did you know the Banjo was invented in Baltimore? Celebrate the Banjo and Bluegrass music at Druid Hill Park in late April. There will be three stages with dozens of bands. And for the foodies, you can chow down on dishes from The Local Oyster, Cardinal Tavern, and BricknFire Pizza. The Charmery (we love them!) is unveiling a new, festival-inspired ice cream flavor and Union Craft Brewing is providing the beer and making a new brew just for the festival.

Highlandtown Wine Festival (Saturday April 30)

Toast to traditional wine making at Dipasquale's Italian Market in Highlandtown on the last weekend of April. Other food/beverage vendors include The Laughing Pint and Mastellone Deli and Wine. You can also check out cool art pieces from Rust-N-Shine, listen to live music and sample wine. Click here to get your tickets.