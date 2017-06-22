One best man just can't stand to lose his best friend. So when the groom decided to tie the knot, the best man joined the couple on a few photo shoots. The couple posted the pictures on Facebook.

In the first one you can see the Ohio couple has "I Do" written on the bottom of their boots. The best friend has "NT" written on his shoes, to spell out "I Don't."

The trio decided to recreate the photo on the couple's wedding day. In the second picture the new bride has the words "I Won" on the bottom of her boots, while the best man's shoes say "Shut Up".

The pictures have gotten thousands of likes and shares on Facebook