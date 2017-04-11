Baltimore Ravens re-sign Lardarius Webb

One month after his contract was terminated, Lardarius Webb re-signs with the Baltimore Ravens.

The defensive back signed a three-year deal with the team on Tuesday, April 11.

On March 10, the Ravens terminated Webb's original contract but general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said at that time the NFL veteran could return to Baltimore.

Originally selected by Baltimore in the 2009 NFL Draft, Webb has been one of the Ravens’ more versatile players throughout his career, seeing time at cornerback, safety, punt returner and kickoff returner. Appearing in 111 games (83 starts), he has produced 436 tackles (14th in team history), 13 interceptions (sixth in team history) and 89 passes defensed, including a career-high 22 in 2013, tying (Alterraun Verner) for the NFL’s most that season.

Last season, when he officially made the move from cornerback to safety, Webb started all 16 games, tallying 73 tackles (59 solo), one interception, five pass breakups and one sack. He helped the Ravens’ defense rank No. 1 in the NFL with 18 interceptions (tied, Kansas City and San Diego).

During his eight years in Baltimore, Webb has also played a consistent role in the community. In addition to serving as a spokesman for the United Way, he conducts several annual events, including holiday meal distributions and gift give-aways, plus a celebrity charity softball game. Many of his outreach efforts support the Lardarius Webb Foundation, which focuses on providing aid to underprivileged children and their families in Baltimore and his hometown of Opelika, Ala.