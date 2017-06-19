Tupac's friends react to new movie

NEW YORK (AP) -- Imagine if someone made a movie about your life. Chances are that you would find a thing or two went down differently in real life than it was portrayed on the big screen -- and so would your friends.

That's what's happening now with the release of the Tupac Shakur movie, "All Eyez on Me."

Two of "Pac's" close buds have reacted to the movie. Jada Pinkett Smith says some things in the movie never happened. But MC Hammer calls the movie "an excellent portrait" of the rapper's life.