SkateFest event Thursday benefits Special Olympics Maryland

The SkateFest happening Thursday night at the Pandora Ice Rink will benefit Special Olympics Maryland.

A five dollar donation will include admission and skate rental. Additional donations are welcomes as all proceeds will go to Special Olympics.

In addition to skating, the event will feature festive music, skating “Beary White”, refreshments, and giveaways while supplies last.

The event runs Thursday evening from 6 – 8pm at the Pandora Ice Rink.

