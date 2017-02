Former Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis puts his moves to the test on the latest episode of "Lip Sync Battle."

The former linebacker will lip sync to Nelly's 2002 hit "Hot in Herre," complete with Nelly's trademark Band-Aid.

Lewis faces off against former Atlanta Falcon Tony Gonzalez.

The episode airs Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. on Spike.

See a preview of Lewis' performance in the video below.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.