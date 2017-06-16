Michael Phelps jumps back into the water to race a great white shark

He's an Olympic legend and now he wants to test his skills against the king of the ocean.

Shark week is going to feature a man vs. shark race, pitting the Olympian against a Great White.

You won't have to wait too long for this one as "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White" will kick off the popular week.

According to a press release from Discovery Channel:

"They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!"

You can watch that on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m.

Phelps is also going to end Shark Week with a show called "Shark School with Michael Phelps." The Discovery Channel released this description of the show.

Michael Phelps joins Doc Gruber and Tristan Guttridge of the Bimini Shark Lab to get a crash course on everything ‘shark.’ They’ll dispel the myths and common misconceptions, teach him how to safely dive with sharks - including how to stay calm when a hammerhead swims two feet above his face - and will get Michael Phelps up close and personal with the incredible power of a great white.

This one airs on Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

Baltimore's own will start and end Discovery Channel's Shark Week.