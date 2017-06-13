HANOVER, Md. - Are you looking for love? Your opportunity may have arrived, via your chance appear on the “The Bachelor!”

Maryland Live! Casino and ABC2 will host an exclusive casting call for the new season of ABC’s hit show on July 6, 2017.

From 5 to 9 p.m., show producers will interview potential candidates during the ABC2 Bachelor Casting Call at Live! Center Stage to represent Baltimore in upcoming episodes.

Both single men and woman are invited to the casting call as producers search for the next bachelor and his bachelorettes.

“The Bachelor,” hosted by veteran TV personality Chris Harrison, debuted in 2002 on ABC. The series, which airs locally on ABC2, revolves around a single bachelor looking for love among 15-20 single women.

Over the season, the bachelor dates the bachelorettes, including visits with families and vacations in tropical paradises. He eliminates bachelorettes until he finds his potential wife.

to complete the application in advance. Admission is free, but interested candidates are encouraged to bring a filled-out application and pictures. Visit https://casting.bachelor.warnerbros.com to complete the application in advance.

JULY 6, 2017

5PM-9PM

MARYLAND LIVE! CASINO AT ARUNDEL MILLS

7002 ARUNDEL MILLS CIRCLE

