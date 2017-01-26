Like many fans of the game, Good Morning Maryland's Lynette Charles bet on a number of teams for the 2016-2017 NFL season.

She was up against Q1370 AM's Steve Rouse, radio host of Rouse and Company.

Lynette lost the wager and was due to pay up. So, after her normal duties at ABC2 in the mornings, she soaked up some energy to prepare herself for 24 hours of radio. A radiothon, of sorts.

She arrived at 10:30 a.m. Thursday joining the Rouse and Company team, who were already on air for about four hours. The bet requires she stay at Q1370 AM's studio, on-air until the end of the show 9 a.m. Friday.

