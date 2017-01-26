Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 10:49AM EST expiring January 26 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York
Good Morning Maryland Lynette Charles takes on 24-hour radiothon
Lost football bet with Q1370 AM's Steve Rouse
WMAR Staff
6:33 PM, Jan 26, 2017
50 mins ago
Share Article
Like many fans of the game, Good Morning Maryland's Lynette Charles bet on a number of teams for the 2016-2017 NFL season.
She was up against Q1370 AM's Steve Rouse, radio host of Rouse and Company.
Lynette lost the wager and was due to pay up. So, after her normal duties at ABC2 in the mornings, she soaked up some energy to prepare herself for 24 hours of radio. A radiothon, of sorts.
She arrived at 10:30 a.m. Thursday joining the Rouse and Company team, who were already on air for about four hours. The bet requires she stay at Q1370 AM's studio, on-air until the end of the show 9 a.m. Friday.