Former Raven Ray Lewis sells new bourbon for charity

Former Ravens great Ray Lewis has created a new bourbon, called Ray's Reserve, meant to raise money for charity.

All profits from the sale of the first 100 bottles of Ray’s Reserve will fund the Time to Shine Scholarship & Internship Program for Women. This scholarship will assist high school female students, specifically targeting women who provide financial support for their families, by giving them a hand up to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

Lewis gifted the first two bottles of his debut, limited edition of Ray’s Reserve to President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence. All bottles will be available for purchase on Feb. 15 until sold out.

“I have been thoroughly impressed with President-Elect Trump and his desire to help inner city kids and

provide better education opportunities for women” said Lewis after his recent visit to Trump’s offices at

Trump Tower in New York. “These issues are near and dear to my heart, and I’m glad that he shares in my

vision.”

The Kentucky bourbon is the first of four major alcohol brands to be released through Daytoon Distributors, which Lewis co-founded and serves as CEO. The commemorative, numbered bottles given to Trump and Pence are intended to be a symbolic gesture of appreciation since Lewis knows that Trump does not consume alcohol.

Find out more at the Ray's Reserve website.

