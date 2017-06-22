Everything coming & leaving Netflix in July 2017

Netflix is always giving us many reasons to get excited for a new month to start, and this July is no exception. The popular streaming site is adding some great new movies and series that will have you binge-watching the month away.

Coming to Netflix in July 2017:

Available July 1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

Available July 2

El Chema season 1

Available July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 4

The Standups season 1*

Available July 5

iZombie season 3

Available July 6

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

Available July 7

Castlevania season 1*

Dawn Of The Croods season 4*

Degrassi: Next Class season 4*

Luna Petunia season 2*

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Available July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

Available July 9

Lion

Available July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available July 14

Friends From College season 1*

To The Bone*

Chasing Coral*

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile*

Available July 15

Rake season 4

West Coast Customs season 4

Available July 17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest On Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl’s Story

Available July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 20

Pretty Little Liars season 7B

Available July 21

Ozark season 1*

Last Chance U season 2*

The Worst Witch season 1*

Available July 22

Railroad Tigers

Available July 24

Victor

Available July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special*

Munroe Island

Available July 28

The Incredible Jessica James*

Daughters Of Destiny season 1*

The Adventures Of Puss In Boots season 5*

Available July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series season 4

Leaving Netflix in July 2017:

Leaving July 1

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories In Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver seasons 1-7

Ghost Whisperer seasons 1-5

Futurama season 6

Day Of The Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission

Titanic’s Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

Leaving July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving July 6

Los Heroes del Norte seasons 1 - 2

Leaving July 11

Opposite Field

Leaving July 12

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

Leaving July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Leaving July 15

Lessons for a Kiss

All That Glitters

