What: Ring in 2017 with family, friends, live music and a fireworks display over Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Starting at 9 p.m., the crowd at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater can enjoy a variety of music from pop and rock act Super Bueno. Following the performance, Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and event-goers count down to the New Year. Fireworks will go off at the stroke of midnight. Those celebrating at the Inner Harbor can also skate at the Pandora Ice Rink, open until 12:30 a.m.
What: The city offers two fireworks displays, one at the stroke of midnight and one earlier at 5:30 for the kids. There will also be a kids event at Weems Whalen Field. Fireworks are set to go off right in front of those fields. In downtown Annapolis, New Year's activities include a heated tent with a DJ starting at 8 p.m. and a live band, Radio City.
What: As part of Ocean City's Winterfest celebration, a fireworks display will be held at Northside Park at midnight. Winterfest will stay open extended hours.
When: Dec. 31, fireworks at midnight
Where: Northside Park, Ocean City
More info: Call 1-800-626-2326
New Year's Eve Swing Dance
What: Ring in the New Year with the Tom Cunningham Orchestra in the Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo Park. A beginning swing lesson at 8 p.m. is followed by dancing from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25.00 per person at the door. No partner or prior dance experience needed.
When: Dec. 31. A beginning swing lesson at 8 p.m. is followed by dancing from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo
More info: Call 301-634-2222
New Year's Eve Cruise on the Black-Eyed Susan
What: A dockside cocktail reception followed by a buffet dinner. The Black-Eyed Susan offers a panoramic view of Baltimore's midnight fireworks display. There will also be a DJ and dancing.
When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1
Where: 3700 Lighthouse Point East, Baltimore
More info: Call 410-342-6960
First Day Hike at Lake Roland Park
What: Start the new year off right with a walk through the outdoors.
When: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Lake Roland Park - 1000 Lakeside Dr, Baltimore, Md 21210