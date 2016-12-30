>> VIEW MORE WEEKEND EVENTS HERE <<

Pandora Ice Rink at the Baltimore Inner Harbor

What: Ice skating comes to Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

When: Friday, Nov. 11 - Monday, Jan. 16, hours of operation vary.

Where: Top of the Amphitheater, Inner Harbor between the Harborplace Pavilions, 201 E Pratt Street.

More info: Visit the event page.

Baltimore's New Year's Eve Spectacular

What: Ring in 2017 with family, friends, live music and a fireworks display over Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Starting at 9 p.m., the crowd at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater can enjoy a variety of music from pop and rock act Super Bueno. Following the performance, Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and event-goers count down to the New Year. Fireworks will go off at the stroke of midnight. Those celebrating at the Inner Harbor can also skate at the Pandora Ice Rink, open until 12:30 a.m.

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31-12:30 a.m. Jan. 1

Where: Downtown Baltimore

More info: For more information, call 410-752-8632 or visit www.promotionandarts.org.

Annapolis New Year's Eve Celebration

What: The city offers two fireworks displays, one at the stroke of midnight and one earlier at 5:30 for the kids. There will also be a kids event at Weems Whalen Field. Fireworks are set to go off right in front of those fields. In downtown Annapolis, New Year's activities include a heated tent with a DJ starting at 8 p.m. and a live band, Radio City.

When: 3 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31

Where: Annapolis

More info: Check out the event page.

New Year's Eve in Ocean City

What: As part of Ocean City's Winterfest celebration, a fireworks display will be held at Northside Park at midnight. Winterfest will stay open extended hours.

When: Dec. 31, fireworks at midnight

Where: Northside Park, Ocean City

More info: Call 1-800-626-2326

New Year's Eve Swing Dance

What: Ring in the New Year with the Tom Cunningham Orchestra in the Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo Park. A beginning swing lesson at 8 p.m. is followed by dancing from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25.00 per person at the door. No partner or prior dance experience needed.

When: Dec. 31. A beginning swing lesson at 8 p.m. is followed by dancing from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo

More info: Call 301-634-2222

New Year's Eve Cruise on the Black-Eyed Susan

What: A dockside cocktail reception followed by a buffet dinner. The Black-Eyed Susan offers a panoramic view of Baltimore's midnight fireworks display. There will also be a DJ and dancing.

When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

Where: 3700 Lighthouse Point East, Baltimore

More info: Call 410-342-6960

First Day Hike at Lake Roland Park

What: Start the new year off right with a walk through the outdoors.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Lake Roland Park - 1000 Lakeside Dr, Baltimore, Md 21210

More info: Visit the event page

