The Bachelor: Why Corinne is reality TV gold

Whether you like her or not, Corinne Olympios on The Bachelor is reality TV gold.

She chugs champagne in her in-the-moment interviews with producers, she orders enough room service for four people (and proudly chows down on camera), she says she wants to “make America Corinne again” and she mentions her “intelligency”—then questions whether that is actually a word.

It’s not, but I’m guessing she already knew that. That girl is playing to the camera and it is HILARIOUS.

And, really, it’s not hurting her chances with Bachelor Nick Viall, at least not yet.

Episode 5 of The Bachelor began with a confrontation between Corinne and her nemesis, Taylor, a mental health counselor from Seattle. Taylor (who attended Stevenson University and Johns Hopkins) began lecturing Corinne about her lack of emotional intelligence. Corinne responded by telling Taylor she’s a bully and disliked by all of the other women.

“You have a stank face on your face,” Corinne told her.

After that blow up, a rose ceremony followed, and the only thing I could really focus on was how COLD everyone looked. The ceremony was filmed in the fall in Wisconsin, and it was at night. Everyone’s breath was visible, and some of the girls visibly shook in their cocktail dresses. It looked miserable. Nick sent home Astrid and Sarah, and he and the remaining women were off to New Orleans!

Once the women were in New Orleans, host Chris Harrison announced there would be a one-on-one date, a group date and a dreaded two-on-one date (where the contestant who doesn’t get the rose goes home). Rachel, a 31-year-old lawyer from Dallas, got the one-on-one date, and she and Nick walked around the city, shopped in an open-air market, ate beignets and danced in a parade. At dinner later, they discussed their families and the idea of Nick meeting Rachel’s father, an apparently intimidating federal judge in Texas. She got the rose.

On the group date, Nick took the ladies to a house supposedly haunted by a little girl named May. The ladies played with a Ouija board and freaked out as the “ghost of May” rattled doors and made a chandelier fall to the floor. Raven, who had a one-on-one date last week, confessed she‘s in love with Nick (“whatever, I own it!” she said later). And Danielle M., who got the first one-on-one of the season, said she wanted to continue getting closer to Nick despite some distance between them over the last few weeks. Nick gave her the group date rose.

The two-on-one showdown between Corinne and Taylor was everything viewers expected it to be. Nick took them to a bayou, where alligators were everywhere, and they got their tarot cards read. Then each had one-on-one time with Nick and, in true two-on-one fashion, took turns explaining why the other girl wasn’t right for him. Taylor reiterated her claims that Corinne is emotionally immature. Corinne—who had a voodoo doll given to her by the tarot card reader—said Taylor is mean.

Nick believed Corinne, and he and the blonde vixen rode off into the sunset. Rather than sulking in the swamp, Taylor did some ritual cleansing with the priestesses, then returned to wherever Nick and Corinne were having dinner and interrupted their date.

You’ll have to watch next Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC2 to find out what happens.

Our Good Morning Maryland co-anchors Ashley James and Christian Schaffer recap The Bachelor on Facebook every Tuesday morning. If you haven’t seen it, check it out below. They’ll be back next Tuesday with another recap of The Bachelor, so make sure you like our Facebook page and follow along with the discussion!

