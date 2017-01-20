Baltimore restaurants featured in Food Network's 'Ginormous Food'

Some of Baltimore's "biggest and baddest" meals will be featured on a new episode of the Food Network's "Ginormous Food" Friday night.

The episode, titled "Baltimore's Biggest and Baddest" will follow host Josh Denny to three local restaurants.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood will show off their 7-pound Seafood UFO - a giant crab cake.

Champs pizza will cook up our state's largest pizza topped with Maryland's famous blue crab.

Finally, The Breakfast Shoppe will serve up a 30-pound stack of fall harvest pancakes.

The episode premiers Friday night at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

The episode will re-air on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 2 a.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m. on the Food Network.

Check out the Food Network website for more information.

