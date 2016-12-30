4 unique New Year's Eve "droppings" in Maryland

The dropping of the ball on New Year's Eve in Times Square is a beloved annual tradition, a glitzy way to welcome in a new year and say goodbye to last year.

But the ball drop isn't the only way to celebrate the new year.

Several Maryland communities have put their own twist on the tradition, dropping items that include muskrats and doughnuts.

Here they are:

Krumpe's Do-nut Drop, Hagerstown

In Hagerstown, no New Year's Eve is complete without the dropping of a doughnut in the town square.

The event, presented by Middletown Valley Bank, includes free coffee, hot chocolate, popcorn and Krumpe's Do-nuts to the first 5,000 people who show up.

The drop actually happens at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.

Crab Drop, Easton

The annual First Night Talbot and Crab Drop brings in hundreds of people every year. The crab drop happens at both 9 p.m. and midnight, and the night includes live music, face painting, photo booths and craft tables.

First Night events take place in several locations in Easton including the Academy Art Museum, Avalon Theatre and Waterfowl Building.

Midnight Muskrat Drop, Princess Anne

Marshal P. Muskrat will welcome in the New Year in Princess Anne. The New Year's Eve party will be held from 9 p.m-1 a.m. in Princess Anne's Town Center, and the rodent will be dropped in the final seconds of the year.

New Year's Eve Duck Drop and Fireworks, Havre de Grace

Havre de Grace's annual Duck Drop and Fireworks celebration takes place on New Year's Eve on the grounds of the Activity Center and Havre de Grace Middle School. The party includes music outdoors and, of course, the Duck Drop.

