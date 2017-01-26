Hey, Tea Party, meet your lefty cousins

Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 3:14PM EST expiring January 26 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot
The left takes inspiration from an unlikely source
3:08 PM, Jan 26, 2017
WASHINGTON, D.C. - After this election, some on the left are feeling pretty powerless — but Angel Padilla isn’t. He got together with 30 other former congressional staffers to put together a concrete guide on how to resist President Trump’s policies, and they borrowed all their knowledge from an unlikely source — the Tea Party. It’s called Indivisible, and in this episode of the DecodeDC podcast, Jimmy gets to the bottom of how it might work.