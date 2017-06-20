BALTIMORE, Md. - As July rapidly approaches, the men's specialty clothing chain, Men's Warehouse, is gearing up for the 10th anniversary of its National Suit Drive.

The goal of the National Suit Drive is to provide business attire to disadvantaged men who aspire to re-enter the workforce. Those willing to donate can supply gently used suits, shirts, jackets, ties, belts and shoes. Women's items can also be donated.

Donations will be sent to 170 local charities across the country. Men's Warehouse will thank donors with a coupon for 50 percent off their next purchase.

To help Men's Warehouse spread the word about the National Suit Drive, you can share their #GiveASuit post on Facebook and Twitter throughout July.