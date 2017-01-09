Tax time is right around the corner

Tax time is almost here!

Filing season officially begins on Jan. 23 and the IRS expects more than 153 million returns to be filed this year.

The deadline to file is April 18 because the 15th falls on a Saturday this year.

The I.R.S. announced it will hold refunds for tax payers claiming the earned Income tax credit or additional child tax credit until Feb. 15 to give the agency more time to detect fraud.

90 percent or more refunds will be issued in less than 21 days after returns are submitted.

