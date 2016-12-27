Starbucks offers free coffee in Maryland for '10 Days of Cheer'

Starbucks is giving coffee lovers a free treat this week.

The coffee chain is bringing in the new year with pop-up giveaways as part of its “10 Days of Cheer” campaign.

Customers can grab a free tall espresso from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at a rotating lineup of 100 new locations every day nationwide.

Starbucks stores on Light Street in Baltimore and on Columbia Pike in Burtonsville, Md. are part of the deal Tuesday.

New locations are revealed every day. Keep track of the “Pop-Up Cheer Party” at starbuckscheer.com.

The promotion runs through Jan. 2.



