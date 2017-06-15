Rheb's Homemade Candies celebrates 100 years

For years, Rheb's Homemade Candies has been making mouths water all over the Baltimore area.

The business celebrated its 100th anniversary on Thursday.

"It's just absolutely the most best chocolate you can buy," said one customer. "You know, if you're going to buy chocolate, you make the trip to Rhebs or not buy chocolate at all."

Rheb's is located at 3352 Wilkens Avenue.