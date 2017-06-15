Rheb's Homemade Candies celebrates 100 years

6:23 PM, Jun 15, 2017

Rheb's is a Baltimore institution that makes your lips smile and your moth water. The homemade candy shop is celebrating 100 years.

Fred Slade
For years, Rheb's Homemade Candies has been making mouths water all over the Baltimore area.

The business celebrated its 100th anniversary on Thursday.

"It's just absolutely the most best chocolate you can buy," said one customer. "You know, if you're going to buy chocolate, you make the trip to Rhebs or not buy chocolate at all." 

Rheb's is located at 3352 Wilkens Avenue. If you would like to order Rheb's treats, click here.

