Trader Joe's recalls Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 72°
Trader Joe's is recalling an ice cream because it may contain pieces of metal. The company says the Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream had small metal pieces inside the cartons. It was sold in one-quart containers with a sku number 055740.
Trader Joe's is recalling its Matcha Green Tea ice cream because it may contain pieces of metal.
Trader Joe's is recalling an ice cream because it may contain pieces of metal.
The company says the Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream had small metal pieces inside the cartons. It was sold in one-quart containers with a sku number 055740.
Trader Joe's says you can return the product for a full refund and they haven't reported any injuries.