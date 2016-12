Southeastern Mills issued a voluntary recall of select biscuit mix products due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall affects the following products with a Best By Date between July and October 2017:

Southeastern Mills® Biscuit Gravy Mix

Southeastern Mills® Country Biscuit Mix

Southeastern Mills® Buttermilk Drop Biscuit Mix

Southeastern Mills® Easy Drop Cheddar Garlic Drop Biscuit Mix

Shore Lunch® Original Breading

Shore Lunch® Cajun Style Breading

Customers should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Find more information on the recall.