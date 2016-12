A brand of potato chips sold in Maryland is being recalled over a salmonella risk.

Snyder of Berlin warned consumers to check all 8-ounce bags of “Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.” The company said a supplier used a milk powder in a spice blend ingredient that may contain the bacteria.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers should discard the chips or return them for a refund.

More information can be found by calling Snyder of Berlin Consumer Care at 888-257-8042.

