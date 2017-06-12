Giant recalls pasta, meatball products

Giant Food has voluntarily recalled Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs and Giant Food Spaghetti & Meatballs products.

After a recall by Conagra Brands, Giant has removed these food items as they may contain milk allergens not listed on the ingredient labels; however they would not harm an individual who does not suffer from a milk allergy.

Giant released the following in a statement:

The following products are included in this recall:

Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs, 14.75 oz., UPC 6414404828 with a best by date of 12/26/2018

Giant Food Spaghetti & Meatballs, 14.75 oz., UPC 68826707136 with best by date of 1/2/2020

Giant Food has received no reports of illnesses to date.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant Food for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Conagra Brands at 866-213-1245. In addition, customers may call Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for more information. Customers can also visit the Giant Food website at www.giantfood.com