Giant recalls pasta, meatball products

2:41 PM, Jun 11, 2017
6:59 AM, Jun 12, 2017

Giant Food has voluntarily recalled Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs and Giant Food Spaghetti & Meatballs products. After a recall by Conagra Brands, Giant has removed these food items as they may contain milk allergens not listed on the ingredient labels.

Giant Food has voluntarily recalled Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs and Giant Food Spaghetti & Meatballs products.

After a recall by Conagra Brands, Giant has removed these food items as they may contain milk allergens not listed on the ingredient labels; however they would not harm an individual who does not suffer from a milk allergy.

Giant released the following in a statement:

The following products are included in this recall:

 Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs, 14.75 oz., UPC 6414404828 with a best by date of 12/26/2018

              Giant Food Spaghetti & Meatballs, 14.75 oz., UPC 68826707136 with best by date of 1/2/2020 

Giant Food has received no reports of illnesses to date.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant Food for a full refund. 

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Conagra Brands at 866-213-1245. In addition, customers may call Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for more information. Customers can also visit the Giant Food website at www.giantfood.com

