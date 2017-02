Evanger's has issued a voluntary recall for some of its dog food after a drug used to sedate or put down pets was found in some products.

Pentobarbital was found in several 12 ounce cans of the Hunk of Beef Au Jus. Evagner's says five dogs have gotten sick and one died.

15 states are affected by the recall, including Maryland. The product was manufactured the week of June 6 – June 13, 2016 from a supplier's beef.

The FDA has more information on the recall, the affected lot numbers and what to do if you have some of the affected products on their website.

