Pokémon Go fever hits Charm City

BALTIMORE - It's pretty normal to see people with their heads down, buried in their cell phones. But groups of people walking around Charm City aren’t exactly being anti-social, they’re playing a game.
"I've been trying to like get out there religiously every day," Gavin Agatiello said.
He's getting out there to find things using their phones with unusual-sounding names.
Patterson Park was packed Monday with people on a smartphone scavenger hunt. Users wander the neighborhood, using their phones to look for Pokémon characters that pop up on the screen.
"That's honestly the best part, because gamers are notoriously lazy," Edward Blackstone said.
The game pushes players to explore their outdoor surroundings, as well as do a lot of walking. The app fuses digital technology with the physical world called augmented reality. Pokémon Go uses your phone's GPS and camera to follow a digital map to real locations where you can collect items and spot Pokémon. The animated characters appear on the screen like they’re really right in front of you.
"Finally to go catch Pokémon, in at least our world version of it, it's pretty awesome,” Nguyen said. “I think all of us always wanted to be a Pokémon master."
"It's just really immersive,” Agatiello said. “It gets you out here doing stuff, I just talked to a bunch of people on the path doing it."
Players say it's also forcing them to be more social outside of the game. One group had only been friends for five minutes when our camera ran into them. Everyone met trying to subdue Pokémon characters.
"So we started talking, and then they showed up, and then we started talking,” Blackstone said.