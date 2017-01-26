New Tostitos party bag battles Super Bowl drunk driving

Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away and Tostitos is preparing with a new bag to fight drunk driving.

The chip bag senses alcohol on someone's breath and lights up with a red flashing steering wheel and "don't drink and drive" message if the person has been drinking. Below the red steering wheel is an Uber discount code. If the person passes the alcohol test, a circle on the front of the bag will light up in green.

The bags are part of a partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and rideshare service Uber, but they are not for sale in stores.

However, people who buy a bag of Tostitos chips between now and the Super Bowl could get one of the 25,000 bags offering an Uber discount code worth $10.

The company wants people to use that code as an alternative to drinking and driving after a Super Bowl party.

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

